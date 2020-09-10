Everything from vintage planes to vintage vehicles will be available for public viewing during the Ackley Municipal Airport’s fly-in/drive-in scheduled for Sept. 20. There will be fun for the entire family.
An opportunity to see a variety of aircraft – from warbirds, vintage, and helicopters, to ultralights, aerobatic aircraft and experimental aircraft will take place at the Ackley Municipal Airport – Hunt Field, on Sunday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to take part in the event which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are anxious to show off the airport,” said Jeff Brass, member of the Ackley Airport Board of Trustees. “The City has done a great job of maintaining the strip this year and pilots from across the state are planning to fly-in for the afternoon,” Brass added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.