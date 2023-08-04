Ackley Police Chief Gerry Frick and Officer Brandi Valverde hosted National Night Out to build community partnerships between residents of the community and local law enforcement and emergency services. The event was held last Tuesday in Victory Park with many attending.
Along with the local department, the fun included the opportunity to visit with a State Trooper, Thomas Craighton, Emergency Management Coordinator, members of the Ackley Fire Department and Eldora – Ackley Ambulance Services, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. Young and old could also explore the vehicles of the various departments taking part.
