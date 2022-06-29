The AGWSR Cougars dropped a 10-2 decision Tuesday night in Sumner to fall to 2-24 on the season. Host Sumner-Fredericksburg (20-5) collected 11 hits in their North Iowa Cedar League crossover win. AGWSR got their two runs on six hits, three walks and an error.
AGWSR had its chances in the fourth and fifth frames, but stranded a runner at third in the fourth and left the bases loaded in the fifth.
