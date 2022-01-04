The AGWSR Cougar boys came on strong after falling in a quick 2-0 hole as they held a 21-6 lead over the host West Marshall Trojans after the first quarter. Then they hit a drought and didn’t score until there was under one minute to play in the half, falling into a deeper hole at 28-24.
The fade continued to a 60-49 loss in State center Monday night. The visitors got 20 points out of Gabe Nederhoff and 13 from David Koop in falling to 3-4 on the season.
