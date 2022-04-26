Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff has been at or near the top all season in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. He was there again, finishing second in the 1600 and first in the 3200 at the recent South Hardin Co-Ed in Eldora.
The AGWSR Cougars saw their success in the field events and the distance races at the recent South Hardin Co-Ed in Eldora. Darren Veld opened with a toss of 115’50.5” in the discus for the top spot and teammate Aiden Heitland nabbed second with a throw of 112’10.5”. Heitland added a second place in the shot put (45’8”).
Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff won the 3200 meter run in 11:13.45 and was second in the 1600 (4:59.22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.