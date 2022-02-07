The AGWSR Community School District has announced three finalists in its search for the next AGWSR Early Childhood and Middle School Principal . The finalists are Keith Rueter, Matt Trosky, and Bobby Willms.
Rueter currently serves as the prekindergarten-12th grade principal in the Clarksville Community School District. There, he has supported the district’s goals through collaboration with families and staff, provided meaningful professional development opportunities for staff, and established a multi-tiered system of support for social-emotional learning. He previously was middle school dean of students in the Charles City CSD, and has also served in the North Scott CSD.
