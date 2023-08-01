Bo Gerbracht
Senior Bo Gerbracht was one of four AGWSR Second Team selections in the North Iowa Cedar League-West. He finished the loop with a .250 batting average at the plate and the seventh-best in the conference 20 strikeouts on the mound.

Despite going 2-10 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West and finishing tied for last in the four-team loop, things went well enough for the Cougars to place five on the All Conference Team. That group was led by second teamers Bradly Roder at first base, Bo Gerbracht at shortstop, Landon Benning at third and Ryley Bohner in the outfield. Kaden Abbas was Honorable Mention.

Landon Benning
Junior Landon Benning was in the top-10 in batting an earned run average within the North Iowa Cedar League-West and was named to the Second Team All Conference list. He was one of five Cougars getting a nod from the conference coaches.

Benning was sixth within the conference with a .375 batting average and eighth with a 1.99 earned run average and 16 strikeouts on the mound. Roder was 10th at .342, with Bohner 18th at .300 and Gerbracht 21st at .250 to go along with a loop seventh-best 20 strikeouts.

Bradly Roder
Bradly Roder finished conference play with a top-10 batting average at .342 and was named to the North Iowa Cedar League-West second Team. He is a senior.
Ryley Bohner
Ryley Bohner, a junior, batted .300 to finish 18th as a Second Team selection to the North Iowa Cedar League-West honor roll.
Kaden Abbas
2023 NICL-West Baseball Standings

Team Standings Conference Record Overall Record
Grundy Center 10-2 17-7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10-2 25-12
East Marshall 6-6 12-17
South Hardin 2-10 10-20
AGWSR 2-10 3-18

NICL-West All-Conference Baseball

Player Position School Grade
FIRST TEAM
*Tate Jirovsky P GC 11
*William Kiburis P GR 12
*Pat Brown III C GC 12
*Drew Eilers 1B GR 10
*Caleb Egesdal 2B GR 12
Isaac Clark SS GR 11
Connor Kriegel 3B EM 11
*Logan Giesking OF GR 12
Tyler Fuller OF EM 12
*Tanner Laube OF GC 11
Colin Gordon UT GC 11
Nick Tscherter UT GR 12
*Unanimous Selection
SECOND TEAM
Jared Lauver P GC 10
Carter Anderson P EM 12
Jaxson Drury C SH 10
Bradly Roder 1B AGWSR 12
Brody Zinkula 2B GC 10
Bo Gerbract SS AGWSR 12
Landon Benning 3B AGWSR 11
Ryley Bohner OF AGWSR 11
Cole Williamson OF SH 12
Luke Riffey OF GR 12
Connor Hassin UT EM 11
Ryan Walters UT SH 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaden Abbas AGWSR 11
Blake Neuroth EM 9
Hudson Clark GR 9
Pete Lebo GC 9
Peyton Welch SH 9
Outstanding Player: Tate Jirovsky GC
Coach of the Year: Pat Brown II GC

