Senior Bo Gerbracht was one of four AGWSR Second Team selections in the North Iowa Cedar League-West. He finished the loop with a .250 batting average at the plate and the seventh-best in the conference 20 strikeouts on the mound.
Junior Landon Benning was in the top-10 in batting an earned run average within the North Iowa Cedar League-West and was named to the Second Team All Conference list. He was one of five Cougars getting a nod from the conference coaches.
Despite going 2-10 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West and finishing tied for last in the four-team loop, things went well enough for the Cougars to place five on the All Conference Team. That group was led by second teamers Bradly Roder at first base, Bo Gerbracht at shortstop, Landon Benning at third and Ryley Bohner in the outfield. Kaden Abbas was Honorable Mention.
Benning was sixth within the conference with a .375 batting average and eighth with a 1.99 earned run average and 16 strikeouts on the mound. Roder was 10th at .342, with Bohner 18th at .300 and Gerbracht 21st at .250 to go along with a loop seventh-best 20 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.