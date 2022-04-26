Elizabeth Kielty
Elizabeth Kielty made her way around the pack to win the South Hardin Co-Ed 3000 meter run gold medal. It was one of five events won by AGWSR, which finished 11-points out of the team title with a third-place finish.

Five gold medal finishes paced the AGWSR Cougars girls to a third-place finish at the recent South Hardin Co-Ed in Eldora. It was a tight race, with just 11 points separating them from winner Wapsie Valley.

Ava Olson nearly cleared a personal best in the high jump, hitting 5’1”. Abby Veld, a Drake Relays qualifier in the shot put, won the discus with a throw of 104’4” and was second in the shot. On the track, Brynn Smith won the open 400 meter dash, and Karis Lippert won the 800 meter run. The final gold for AGWSR was in the 3000 with Elizabeth Kielty in a time of 13:34.23.

