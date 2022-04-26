Five gold medal finishes paced the AGWSR Cougars girls to a third-place finish at the recent South Hardin Co-Ed in Eldora. It was a tight race, with just 11 points separating them from winner Wapsie Valley.
Ava Olson nearly cleared a personal best in the high jump, hitting 5’1”. Abby Veld, a Drake Relays qualifier in the shot put, won the discus with a throw of 104’4” and was second in the shot. On the track, Brynn Smith won the open 400 meter dash, and Karis Lippert won the 800 meter run. The final gold for AGWSR was in the 3000 with Elizabeth Kielty in a time of 13:34.23.
