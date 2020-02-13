Jesus (Chuy) Flores was appointed to serve the citizens of Ackley during the Feb. 12 council meeting. Flores was one of two individuals submitting letters of interest in the seat which became open with the election of Patricia Daggs as Mayor of the city. Flores will complete the final two years of Daggs’ term on the council. His term will end Dec. 31, 2021.
Flores and his wife, Amanda, are the parents of three and own and operate Flores Construction based in Ackley. He has served on the board at Prairie Bridges Park and continues to serve on the Sauerkraut Days Planning Committee.
