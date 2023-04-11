Janet Vincent, 89, has been a season ticket holder to the U of I women’s basketball program since it started in 1974. She has traveled to see them several times, including this year’s tournament run. Family is always involved. Here she is seen with many of them last march as Iowa hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Pictured are (l-r) Vince and Roxanne Lindaman of Ackley, son Randy Vincent, Vincent, granddaughter Kelsey Erickson, son-in-law Bob Currie and daughter Venita Currie, and daughter and son-in-law Nola and Mike Riley.
Janet Vincent was recognized during a Final Four Hawkeye gathering as one of the first season ticket holders for the U of I women. The program started in 1974. She has now been to both Final Fours in school history.
Every seat in the house was great for Janet Vincent of Lone Tree and daughter Roxanne Lindaman of Ackley as they look up to the big screen during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game in Dallas recently. Vincent has been to both of Iowa’s Final Four appearance and has held season tickets since the program started in 1974.
This group of women included a local as they recreate the Iowa women’s basketball team pose at the famous gum wall in Seattle. They are (front, l-r): Roxanne Lindaman of Ackley and mother Janet Vincent and back (l-r) Vincent’s daughter Nola Riley, niece Courtney Hartwig, daughter Venita Currie and Currie’s sister-in-law Darla Finke.
Ackley’s Roxanne Lindaman likes a good women’s basketball game as much as the next fan, but maybe not as much as her mother Janet Vincent. The two, along with Lindaman’s sisters and sister-in-law and others in the family, traveled with her to Dallas for the NCAA Women’s Final Four – 30 years after she went to watch Iowa’s last Final Four squad.
Even at 89, Vincent loves basketball. It was something instilled in her at a young age while growing up in Lone Tree. She still lives on a farm between there and Conesville. It’s where she made a life with husband Lewis and raised daughters Roxanne, Venita (Currie) and Nola (Riley) and son Randy Vincent.
