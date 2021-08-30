AGWSR High School Principal, Jason Gabel, shares the newly installed interactive display board. The board operates through a touch-screen located in the high school commons. The information, including the history of the districts which consolidated into AGWSR, is also available online.
The AGWSR Community School District was officially formed with the merger of the Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock and Ackley-Geneva districts in 2001. Twenty years later, the district continues moving forward as one with the installation of an interactive digital display which holds the history and current highlights of AGWSR and the districts which consolidated into it.
Jason Gable, AGWSR High School Principal, unveiled the display to students during the first week of classes. He explains that the project had been a dream of former AGWSR teacher and coach, Brad Hames, and himself for some time before Hames unexpectedly died in August of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.