It’s been said ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch’ but that’s not the case for students across the nation, including those at AGWSR. All AGWSR students are temporarily eligible for free breakfast and lunch through a USDA waiver announced on Aug. 31. The district will be reimbursed for the meals and is able to offer them through Dec. 31, or until the funding is depleted.
The program is made possible through flexibility in the USDA’s summer meal program which provides districts which operate a summer meal program – providing free lunch to children 0-18, regardless of financial situation, through the summer months – can continue the program this fall. The extension was approved in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
