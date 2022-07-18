Thanks to the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation, new storage cabinetry, with see through locking doors keeps the supplies of the AVAS crew organized. Funding also allowed for the construction of risers to place the shelving on so they don’t get damaged by ongoing water problems at the shed.
AVAS members Jordan Cobie and Joan Frazier, along with other crew members have organized, labeled, and filled the new cabinets.
Thanks to the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation, new storage cabinetry, with see through locking doors keeps the supplies of the AVAS crew organized. Funding also allowed for the construction of risers to place the shelving on so they don’t get damaged by ongoing water problems at the shed.
AVAS members Jordan Cobie and Joan Frazier, along with other crew members have organized, labeled, and filled the new cabinets.
Joan Frazier, Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service president, loves labels and containers. She knows that being organized can often mean the difference between success and failure. It not only makes things tidy, helps sort and purge, but saves time and improves productivity.
Frazier has filled the role of president and chief organizer for AVAS for several years. During the last grant process through Hardin County Endowment Foundation, she applied for and received funding which would help reduce the stress of finding things within the building housing the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.