This is an artist's rendition of what the new covered shelter would look like at Prairie Bridges Park. A total of $30,961 was raised through donors, with $25,000 added by the Barlow Community Challenge.
Nearly ten months ago the Prairie Bridges Park board announced their intention to construct a shelter house which will become a hub of new opportunities for the park. To date, donations and grants for the project have surpassed $87,000. That total includes funds raised through the 2022 Barlow Challenge, a grant from the Ackley Community Foundation, and a grant from Target. Funds from Park Fest 2022 were also added to the construction coffers.
FUNdraising continues with four events planned – one each month, from now through April. All events will be held at the Ackley Recreation Club with doors opening at 7 p.m. Single tickets for each show are $40, or $100 for three events.
