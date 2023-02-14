Ackley’s Xi Zeta Sigma members provided funding from their annual craft fair to the Friends of Prairie Bridges park shelter construction project. Members contributed $2,000 towards the project. Construction is slated to begin this summer.
Xi Zeta Sigma sorority of Ackley is a non-profit service organization with a strong history of supporting the Ackley community over their past 40 plus years of existence.
Best known locally for their annual craft fair, held each November, the members allocate admission fees plus additional funds to non-profit organizations within the community. Members vote as a group to determine the organization which will benefit.
