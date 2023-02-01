AGWSR senior Bo Gerbracht picked up two first period falls for career wins 99 and 100 Tuesday night in Ackley. The Cougars swept North Butler-Clarksville and SHBCLUW in the late season add-on to the schedule. The Cougars also tied and broke the school record for dual wins in a season with 18.
With the North Iowa Cedar League Meet canceled the previous Saturday, all but four members were left looking for meets to fill the long stretch before the Feb. 11 District Meet. Two of them met in Ackley, Along with North Butler-Clarksville, in a late season add-on to the schedule.
It’s a good thing for the AGWSR Cougars that the triangular got put together as they won their school record 18th dual of the season. It also allowed senior Bo Gerbracht to pick up his 100th career win.
