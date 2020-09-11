Teah Miller, left, overtook a runner down the finishing stretch of Thursday’s odd Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown. That gave her second place behind teammate Ellie Meyer. The Cadet girls placed all seven runners in the top-10 to win, including Abby Harding. Both are pictured here in the Cadet Invite which started the season.
Gavin Stalzer, here running in the season-opening Cadet Invite, was the fourth Cadet to cross the line at Thursday’s unusual Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown. The Cadets tied for second, but fell to third via the sixth runner tiebreaker.
With return-to-learn plans in Iowa City and Des Moines schools, Thursday’s Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown looked decidedly different. Instead of one big race, the meet was split – three races for the girls and three for the boys.
The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets took advantage of the situation running in the small school division. The girls won what ended up being a dual with East Marshall as the only two small schools to field a full team. The boys finished third, on the sixth runner tiebreaker, in a race that featured just five full squads.
