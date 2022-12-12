The AGWSR Cougars brought home six medals from the Keith Vry Invite in Parkersburg on Dec. 10. The boys grabbed one, a third-place bronze, to go along with a sixth-place team finish. Aspen McStockard (120), Kayla Lyman (145), Trinity Rotgers (170) and Kylie Willems (235) all took gold for the runner-up Cougar girls. Rory Siems (170) finished second.
“Everything went the right way Saturday,” AGWSR girls’ head coach Dustin Meyer said. “We had some good matches. It’s tough when you have to wrestle teammates, but the girls had fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.