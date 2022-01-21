In a social media post on Jan. 16, Grand JiVante CEO Korey DeBerg informed those with loved ones in the Ackley facility that six employees have tested positive for the virus. A day later, DeBerg informed the Ackley World Journal that while that number had increased to 10 employees, no residents are showing symptoms, nor have any tested positive for the virus by Friday.
“Our job to ensure that our resident family is cared for and that remains our most important goal. It is challenging, but that goal does not change,” DeBerg said. He added that the management team and other staff are filling in shifts and caring for residents.
