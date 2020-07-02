Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, were in Ackley last week and toured Family Traditions Meat Company. The tour, provided by owners Tanner Heikens and TJ Johnson, was part of Reynolds focus on small-business outreach programs implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, were in Ackley last week and toured Family Traditions Meat Company. The tour, provided by owners
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Ackley on Tuesday morning to tour Family Traditions Meat Company. Co-owners Tanner Heikens and TJ Johnson met with Reynolds, Lt. Governor and her entourage which included Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, and Senator Annette Sweeney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.