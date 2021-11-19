Residents and family alike are once again ready for visits within the Grand JiVante nursing facility. A week ago, new guidelines from CMS opened nursing facilities to visitors noting that the vaccination efforts have substantially reduced the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. The organization believes that adhering to the principles of infection prevention mitigates concerns of transmission.
Those with family and friends living at Grand JiVante will no longer see restrictions on visiting their loved ones residing at the facility. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) issued the new guidance related to nursing home visitation, effective immediately.
Korey DeBerg, CEO of Grand JiVante explains that CMS guidelines state that so long as a visitor, resident, or their representative is aware of the risks associated with the visits, then the resident must be allowed to have visitors as he or she chooses.
