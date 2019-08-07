It has taken commitment from all levels within the Grand JiVante organization, with CEO Korey DeBerg, making the announcement on last Monday afternoon. The Ackley facility is once again ranked as a five-star facility according to www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.

DeBerg explains that the return to the five-star ranking has been a long process including positive health inspections by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, an increase in staffing – particularly, DeBerg notes an increase in Registered Nurses at the facility, as well as quality resident care measures.

