Dollars for Scholars 2022 recipients gathered following the presentation of awards and scholarships on Wednesday. Funds for the awards were provided through interest from the endowment fund and through individual scholarships.
This year’s recipients include: Lane Abbas, Dillon Barnes, Madeline Bausman, Allison Boomgarden, Jayden Bowles, Cale Culver, Kennedy Dodd, Grace Finger, Natalie Gerstein, Shaylee Hofmeister, Nichole Johnson, David Koop, Delia Kreimeyer, Kelsie Kuper, Edgar Larios, Chaylie Lippert, Kaylee Muir, Ivan Rodriguez, Bethany Roe, Erica Schuneman, Jenna Shahan, Daniel Stahl, Carter Stubbe, Zachary Stull, William Ubben, Darren Veld, Courtney Winters, and Jasmine Younker.
As AGWSR seniors move on to their respective paths of life, the volunteers of AGWSR Dollars for Scholars hold their heads a little higher, proud of the way they’ve assisted them in their journey’s start. Each student applying to the non-profit, received a scholarship of varying amounts through the program. Scholarships were awarded on Wednesday, May 11, during Awards Day ceremonies held at the school.
The organization awarded over $50,000 to graduates this year. Of that amount, $20,000 was allotted through the organizations’ general scholarship fund which is the interest from the Endowment Fund. The remaining $30,000 provided to students was provided through designated scholarships provided by various families, service organizations, memorials and businesses, each with its own criteria.
