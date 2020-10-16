The Ackley Pool Betterment Group is one of three groups participating in this year’s Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Iowa Falls State Bank. This year marks the seventh year of its challenge. Continuing through Oct. 27, the participating groups will solicit donation with the Barlow Family Foundation matching donations up to a predetermined amount for each group chosen to participate.
Pre-registration has closed for the Ackley Pool Betterment’s Halloween Hustle, a 5K Walk/Run planned for Saturday, Oct. 24 at Prairie Bridges Park. The opportunity still exists to take part by registering the day of the event. Registrations will be accepted beginning at 7:45 a.m. in the Back Forty of the park. The cost is $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.