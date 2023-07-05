Collin Willems_CM_2799.JPG
Collin Willems races to beat the throw from third. He was out as the Cougars were no-hit in their 11-0 District loss to Collins-Maxwell.

The last thing the AGWSR Cougars (3-18) needed when the postseason opened last Monday in Collins was to give up a big inning. They did, though, right out of the gate as the Collins-Maxwell Spartans (15-7) put up three in the first inning on their way to an 11-0 decision in the first round of Class 1A District play.

“Any game, any opponent, the longer you can keep them at bay the better chance you give yourself,” Showalter said. “Honestly, that first inning was the one that was not (really) frustrating, but we had opportunities to get out of there before three.”

