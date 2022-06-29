The AGWSR Cougars (9-12) traveled to Sumner on a bit of a high Tuesday night after winning three-straight to end the North Iowa Cedar League-West schedule. They left with a 10-0 loss to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (11-9) in five innings in an NICL crossover contest.
The visitors threatened early with Bo Gerbracht leading off with a single, but he was stranded at second after a David Koop sacrifice to get him there. S-F turned around to plate four runs in the bottom of the opening frame, doing it with hit batters, an error and three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.