Being just two meets into the season, both inside, AGWSR Cougar head boys track and field coach Bill Heubner is getting what he wants – improvement meet to meet.
The IATC Indoor at Ames was AGWSR’s second meet and across the board the Cougars showed better. Their season opened was against hundreds of other athletes from all classes. Though showing well and collecting new personal records there, running and throwing against other Class 1A teams meant betting placings.
