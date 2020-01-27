MaKenna Kuper
MaKenna Kuper

The Cougar girls, fresh off an upset win of Class 1A ranked Clarksville earlier in the week, came up short to 14th-rated in 3A West Marshall by a 55-44 count. The boys fell to the Trojans 49-45.

Alyssa Hames
Alyssa Hames

The wins gave the Trojans the seasons sweep, and left the Cougar girls at 5-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West and the boys at 3-5.

Luke Starr
Luke Starr

