Brynn Smith
Brynn Smith

Though the North Iowa Cedar League-West schedule may not be completed for everybody, it ended for the AGWSR Cougars at home Friday night as they split with the East Marshall Mus-tangs.

The host girls rolled to a 51-20 win while the boys, for the second time last week, fell hard with a 59-33 loss. The win lifted the girls to an 11-9 overall mark with a 7-3 conference record. The boys fell 6-13 and 2-8.

Gabe Nederhoff
Gabe Nederhoff

