Brynn Smith (shown) and teammate Taylor Sperfslage each finished with 14 kills in AGWSR’s straight-set win over Paton-Churdan last Wednesday. The home win, a Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal, put the Cougars in the semifinals this past Monday.
The AGWSR Cougars may only have a 10-16 record this season, but they have played some inspired volleyball. At times. Last Wednesday was one of those times as they swept Paton-Churdan (25-15, 25-20, 25-15) in a Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal in Ackley.
The win put the Cougars in the semifinals against top-ranked Janesville in Janesville this past Monday (see story next week). The last time the two played, again in Janesville, then sophomore Taylor Sperfslage turned an ankle during warm-ups and couldn’t play.
