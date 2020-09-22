AGWSR’s Homecoming King and Queen candidates will vie for the titles by vote. All high school students will have a voice in the selection of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen. Candidates include: Front – Alyssa Hames, Alayna Hunt, Haileigh Homeyer, Kate Pfaltzgraff, Makenna Kuper, Taylor Sperfslage; Back – Ben Macy, Trey Lashbrook, Zach Mullins, Chase Harms, Zach Johnson, Jaden Penning.
The theme for the 2020 AGWSR High School homecoming festivities is “Hammer the Panthers”. Homecoming will be observed during the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. King and Queen coronation is planned to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, outside on the track, prior to the game against Tripoli Panthers. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Homecoming Royalty were nominated by the Class of 2020 with the King and Queen to be selected from that group by the entire high school student body.
