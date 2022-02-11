Brynn Smith (left) and Grace Finger scored 11 and 22 respectively. Smith scored a go-ahead trey in the first quarter and AGWSR never trailed again in a 46-18 Class 1A Regional first round win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond in Ackley Thursday night. Finger scored 10 in the fourth quarter which helped separate them from the Gales.
The visiting Fort Dodge St. Edmond Gaels (0-22) had two leads Thursday night as the AGWSR Cougars (13-9) hosted the first round of Regional play, 2-1 on a drive by Katie Flaherty with 5:12 to play in the first quarter and 4-3 on another Flaherty basket down low with 4:55 left. They trailed the rest of the way with the hosts winning 46-18.
The host Cougars used a 20-point fourth quarter to make the two look further apart than maybe they were. Slow starts by both were by-products of missed shots and turnovers.
