The AGWSR Cougar girls finished second at Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League-West meet in Union. They did it with two girls in the top five. The top-nine were named All-Conference and were awarded medals.
Grundy Center was the favorites to win this year’s conference meet in Union and the Spartans did just that – 50 strokes ahead of the hosts BCLUW. The Cougars were third with a team 435.
