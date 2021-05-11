Alayna Hunt
Alayna Hunt tees off here in a home meet this season. She took third in the North Iowa Cedar League-West Meet. She led the Cougars to a third place finish.

The AGWSR Cougar girls finished second at Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League-West meet in Union. They did it with two girls in the top five. The top-nine were named All-Conference and were awarded medals.

Grundy Center was the favorites to win this year’s conference meet in Union and the Spartans did just that – 50 strokes ahead of the hosts BCLUW. The Cougars were third with a team 435.

Hannah Homeyer
Hannah Homeyer, here in a meet earlier this season, carded an All-Conference round Monday at Union. She placed fourth in the North Iowa Cedar League-West Meet, helping AGWSR finish third.

