Patrick Hurt has resigned his position on the Ackley council, doing so through an email dated Sept. 29. The email, directed to the mayor, council members, and police department states that Hurt will step down from the position at the end of the month.
“I have accepted a job offer in Kentucky, and will be starting there November 1st,” Hurt said in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.