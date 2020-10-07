Jacob Michaelson
Buy Now

There were 41 full teams at Tuesday’s Dike-New Hartford Invite in Dike. That was enough to split the meet into two classes. The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets ran in B, the larger schools. The Cadet girls (6th) and boys (7th) finished in the middle of their races.

For the first time in nine runs this season, IF-A/AGWSR did not come home with a gold. They still managed three top-20 finishes and another just outside that threshold.

Ellie Meyer
Buy Now

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.