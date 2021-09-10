jk inc aug fire
The cause of this fire at JK Incorporated on Aug. 20 remains under investigation by the State Fire Division.

An August 20 fire at JK Incorporated in Ackley remains under investigation, according to Special Agent In-Charge Ron Humphrey.

“We really have no new information,” said Humphrey. “This is still an open investigation at this time.”

