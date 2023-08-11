Volunteers make a difference in rural communities and a small group of such individuals, including Treye Metzgar, Larry Harms, and a donation of equipment from Flores Construction have changed the look of Victory Park in downtown Ackley.
This group worked together to scrape and repaint the flagpole in the park, working together for several days before the project was complete.
