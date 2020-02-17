Trey Lashbrook, seen here wrestling in the Class 1A Sectional finals last Saturday in Nashua, will be wrestling in his third State Tournament this week. He won the 120-pound bracket at Saturday's District meet in Denver. Lashbrook, seeded fourth, faces North Linn junior Cade Cook (34-11) in the first round Thursday night when 1A opens at 6 p.m. in Des Moines.
Trey Lashbrook already has his own chapter in the AGWSR wrestling history book. Saturday, with a revenge win in the Class 1A District Meet in Denver, he’s adding to it.
Ninth-ranked Lashbrook (29-6) opened with a 4-2 win over Lake Mills junior Jack Ramaker (40-12) in the semifinals. That moved him into the finals against Central Springs sophomore Bryce McDonough (45-4) who beat him 6-1 earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.