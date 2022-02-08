At the risk of being repetitive, AGWSR Cougar head coach Mike Finger gave credit to his defense again Monday night. Rightly so as his squad held the visiting Colo-NESCO Royals (6-16) to just five second half points in Ackley on their way to a 48-14 win. It ended his first regular season at the helm with an 11-9 mark.
While this may have been the most consistent four quarters of the season as AGWSR’s gears up for its Regional home opener Thursday against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Finger said it was more of the same. At least defensively. AGWSR forced 20 turnovers and held the Royals to just 10-percent shooting from the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.