Treye Metzgar of Ackley is pursuing the rank of Eagle Scout. His project, a kayak launch, will be installed at the pond in Prairie Bridges. The young man is seeking donations to make his project a reality.
With just months to complete his project, Treye Metzgar of Ackley is asking the community to share his journey to the highest and most coveted award in Scouting – the rank of Eagle Scout. Young Metzgar joined the local Cub Scout program at the age of six. He moved through the program and on to the ranks of the Boy Scout program over the following years – Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star Scout, Life Scout, and is now on the final path which he hopes will help him earn his Eagle Scout Rank.
To attain the rank, Metzgar is planning to install a kayak launch at Prairie Bridges Park. All work must be complete before his 18th birthday this December. Not only is he hoping to meet that deadline, but because the project cannot be completed once the ponds at the park freeze, he’s also hoping to beat Mother Nature to the punch.
