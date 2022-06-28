The AGWSR Cougars (2-23, 0-12) ended the North Iowa Cedar League-West schedule with a pair of losses in a conference doubleheader in LeGrand Monday night. They pushed the 11th-ranked East Marshall Mustangs (21-7, 9-2) in game one before falling 5-2. The hosts went on to take an 8-0 decision in the nightcap.
