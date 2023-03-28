Littles from Discovery Preschool, Wellsburg, spent their morning learning about helpers in their community, specifically the Wellsburg Fire Department, during a field trip led by Wellsburg Fire Chief, Greg Winger.
Winger, spent last Wednesday morning at the firehouse which was full of little visitors, all curious about what firemen do, and how they help their community. The students, special volunteers, and their teacher, Ms. Cobie, spent two hours at the facility learning all they could and even got some hands-on experience with special equipment like flashlights and hose nozzles during their tour of the firehouse and all the special treasures held there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.