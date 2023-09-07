2023 homecoming court
AGWSR Homecoming King and Queen candidates gathered near the school on Thursday as they prepare for the start of activities commemorating the week.

This years’ candidates are (back) Gabe Nederhoff, Aiden Heitland, Kaden Abbas, Ryley Bohner, and Noah Clikeman; (front) Karis Lippert, Catelynn Koop, Elizabeth Kielty, and Ava Olson.

Homecoming Week at AGWSR will be observed during the week of Sept. 11-16. This year’s theme is ‘Let the Good Times Roll’. The public is invited to take part by attending the various games and activities which are a part of the celebration week.

The coronation of the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen will take place on Friday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m. Royalty will be chosen by votes from the student body. The 2023 Homecoming King and Queen candidates are: King – Kaden Abbas, Ryley Bohner, Noah Clikeman, Aiden Heitland, and Gabe Nederhoff; Queen candidates are – Kierra Dodd, Elizabeth Kielty, Catelynn Koop, Karis Lippert, and Ava Olson.

