Homecoming Week at AGWSR will be observed during the week of Sept. 11-16. This year’s theme is ‘Let the Good Times Roll’. The public is invited to take part by attending the various games and activities which are a part of the celebration week.
The coronation of the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen will take place on Friday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m. Royalty will be chosen by votes from the student body. The 2023 Homecoming King and Queen candidates are: King – Kaden Abbas, Ryley Bohner, Noah Clikeman, Aiden Heitland, and Gabe Nederhoff; Queen candidates are – Kierra Dodd, Elizabeth Kielty, Catelynn Koop, Karis Lippert, and Ava Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.