The AGWSR Cougars got one last warm-up in before Thursday’s State Qualifiers. With the short turnaround, it was a light night of work for them as they finished eighth in the 10-team Denver Girls Relays.
The locals were paced by three top-three finishes, highlighted by AGWSR’s runner-up finish in the 4x800 with Alyssa Hames, Brynn Smith, Kate Pfaltzgraff, and Karis Lippert.
