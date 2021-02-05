During their last meeting, Ackley-Geneva Lions Club members began facing the reality that some of the clubs programs designed to serve their community may have to come to an end. Members are asking others to join their mission of “We Serve”.
Those taking part in the meeting were: Linda Reed (Secretary), Ken Starek, Leonard Oelman, (back) Larry Wright, Ken Reed, Keith DeVries, Stan Squires, Dale Brass (President), and Kent Larson.
Ken Reed stands amidst the varied pieces of hospital equipment which can be loaned out to families across the area. If the A-G Lions cannot find help with this program, along with the role they play in organizing local blood drives, both programs could end. Those wishing to assist the Lions in their commitment to serving the community should contact any A-G Lion to learn more.
They’ve served their community for five decades. Now, they are asking for help.
Members have served their respective communities through countless ways, perhaps most familiar to the public is their work organizing local blood drives and in loaning out hospital equipment to those who are in need. While those projects are some of the most visible, the club is responsible for many others including vision checks for AGWSR students, the collection of used eyeglasses for redistribution to the needy and making pancakes at fundraisers for various other organizations.
