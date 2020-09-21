With Darren Veld (No. 42) kicking out to his left and Jared Granzow taking the right, Jaden Penning rushed for a handful of his season-low 59 yards here. They came in a 41-6 home loss to seventh-ranked Newell-Fonda who wasn’t even on the schedule on Tuesday.
It was the little things that beat the AGWSR Cougars Friday night in Ackley. Of course it was a little rain that led to Noah building an ark, too. This flood was a 41-6 loss to Newell-Fonda.
“We got beat tonight because Newell-Fonda is well-coached and they do all the little things right,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “We go over all the little things, but in our two losses we have not done the little things right and you will not beat a quality opponent without doing the little things correctly.”
