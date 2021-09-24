The AGWSR cougars have proven to be a tough out over the past couple weeks. They owned Saturday wins over then-ranked Waterloo Christian and ninth-rated Gladbrook-Reinbeck. There was no such upset Thursday in Eldora as the fourth-ranked Tigers claimed the North Iowa Cedar League-West title with a three-set win (25-18, 25-20, 25-14).
The hosts jumped out to an early lead in the opening game and never really looked back. An ace serve by Ellie Anderson forced a Cougar timeout and she served up another one as the Tigers (18-0, 5-0) went ahead 13-7. AGWSR battled back and got to within three on a service error as the two traded points back-and-forth. The SH lead swelled to 22-15 on an Ava Salvo ace. The Cougars continued to battle and scored two in a row before Rylee Nelson’s kill shot ended the game.
