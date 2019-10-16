AGWSR was looking to end its regular season, and send out senior starter Rachel Sicrad, with a win on Senior Night in Ackley Tuesday. They didn’t get it, but continued to build the program under first-year head coach Jill Smith. The Cougars fell in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-15) to the visiting Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons, to end the regular season at 10-15.
Smith said her team continued to be its own worst enemy. But, she added, some of the problems stem from a lack of program success. With the post season starting Tuesday (Oct. 22), now would be the time to fix those things. AGWSR faced Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a first round Class 1A regional game in Fort Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.