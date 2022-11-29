A career night by senior Bradly Roder wasn’t enough to save the AGWSR Cougars from opening their season with a loss Monday night in Hampton. It came in a 65-29 loss to the Hampton-Dumont/CAL Bulldogs.
Roder scored 22 points, with 18 coming in the first half. He hit three three-pointers in the first 16 minutes, but was held to just two field goals in the second half. The only other score in the first half was a deuce by Gabe Nederhoff, who finished with five points on the night. Carter Roder added a second half bucket to round out the Cougar scoring.
