Golf doesn’t need perfect weather to be played, but Monday’s wind and temperature was not conducive to great golf. Still, the AGWSR Cougars moved to 6-1 on the year with a 180-209 win over East Marshall, leaving their first loss of the season a few days earlier behind them.
Playing at Wandering Creek in Marshalltown, the Cougars swept the medals. Daniel Stahl won with a rare over-par, shooting a five-over 41. That edged teammate Bo Gerbracht who carded a 42. Eli Kuper and Gabe Nederhoff followed with a 48 and 49 respectively to finish the AGWSR board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.